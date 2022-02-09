Photo Contest to support the Ten Lives Club

The Ten Lives Club is having a photo contest to raise money to help the cats they have rescued. You can vote for the cutest cat online with a dollar donation for each vote.They are also asking for entries of your pet cat photos. For more information on the contest, please visit gogophotocontest.com/therealhousecatsofbuffalo.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:16:34-05
