Pet Talk Tuesday – What are the best breeds of dogs

What are the best breeds of dogs? Dr. Susan Wylegala says there is no real good answer for that question. The best breed of dog is one that really fits your life and your lifestyle the best. Are you an active person who hikes and runs who might do well with a dog who likes that border collie, labs, Australian shepherds, dogs like that? Are you someone who is older and tends not to be so active who might do better with a smaller dog that doesn’t require as much physical activity as some of the larger, more active dogs? Are you looking for a particular breed? Is there something about a breed being less allergenic that may fit your needs or are you looking for someone to just be a part of your family where you can really look at a rescue dog.

Dr. Wylegala really encourages people, as much as possible to look at the shelters. They really do have a number of lovely pets that can fit your needs.

If you are looking for particular requirements, Dr. Wylegala says you really want to search out quality breeders. Go to someone who is asking questions of you as much as you are asking questions of them. Look online, put out feelers to friends, and talk to your veterinarian to see if they know breeders. Many times, veterinarians work with local breeders that may be able to assist you in getting a particular pet.

She says it’s not that one pet is better than another, it really is what you are looking for and remember the lifespan as well. If you are getting some of these small toy breeds of dogs, their lifespan is 15 or 16 years. If you are looking for a large breed their life span is significantly less than that so that may play a role as well in the type of dog you get.

Look at local rescues, talk to your veterinarian, do research online and get a particular breeder where you can meet the parents there are on the premises and the puppies were raised in the home or with significant socialization. Don’t go to a place that may be more likely to be a puppy mill and imports those puppies in. It’s less likely you are be able to get the type of temperament and the quality of the dog you are looking for. Consult to your veterinarian. They are really one of the best resources you have in terms of what may be the best pet for you moving forward.

