Pet Talk Tuesday – Traveling with pets

Dr. Reed Stevens joins us to talk about traveling with pets. He says the first thing you have to look at when traveling with pets is how do they travel, how stressful is a car ride and sometimes he says the stressful car ride is just the first five minutes and other pets after an hour they freak out.

Dr. Stevens says websites like BringFido.com has a really good interactive list and updated list of hotels that will allow you to bring your pet and other places.

Is there a proper place for your pet in the car? Dr. Reed Stevens says, “That’s a really good question. There are pet seatbelts where your dog is belted in. Small pets should be in a carrier, like a cat, definitely a cat. He goes on to says cats seem to love to go low and I’ve had it happen where an owner had to make a choice, the cat was behind the brake pedal and they had to stop the car, so you squish the cat, or you squish the car. It’s a terrible decision to make, so cats in carriers, small dogs in carriers.

For more information visit nfveterinarysociety.org