Pet Talk Tuesday – Tips for traveling with your pet

Dr. Reed Stevens is talking about traveling with your pet. With COVID restrictions becoming less stringent, a lot more people are traveling, and many people are traveling with their pets. He always cautions people traveling with their pets and tells them you want to take extra precautions.

First, make sure you have a collar that fits very snugly and make sure your pets are in carriers to keep them safe. The worse consequence he can think of is your pet getting loose at a highway rest stop.

Make sure you visit your vet before you go to make sure they are up on vaccines and parasite prevention. Any time you are in a place where there are a lot of pets those pets can share parasites which you don’t want to have that happen.

Also make sure your pet is microchipped. A lost pet is lost unless it has a microchip. Dr. Stevens definitely recommends a microchip for your pet.

If you pet is particularly anxious, see your veterinarian about sedatives that are safe and can be used in car travel, train travel and plane travel. Dr. Stevens says they have a lot of tools in their tool box to make the trip easier for you and your pet.

