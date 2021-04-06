Pet Talk Tuesday – Pain management and your pets

How do we know when our pets are in pain? Dr. Wolf has these tips for you.

Appetite is a big one. Generally, there is a decrease in appetite and a decrease possibly in drinking. Maybe there is a reluctance to go to the food or water bowl. It could be they are hiding or lost interest in their favorite toy. Dr. Wolf says it may simply be not wanting to go for a walk or being sluggish when they get up after a nap.

Call you veterinarian if you notice any of these signs or any additional signs. Dr. Wolf says sometimes facial expressions says it all. Don’t however, go to the medicine cabinet and reach out for your favorite remedy. It could be very toxic to your pets. Don’t do that unless you have been expressly directed by your veterinarian, that whatever therapy you want to administer is appropriate for the species and remember dosage is important.

Your veterinarian will sit down with you, based on physical exam, history, any sort of chronic conditions your pet may be experiencing and come down and make a dedicated plan to make your pet comfortable. Remember, she says, there are also animal pain management specialists so that is something you may want to take into consideration.

Keep in touch with your vet. Don’t be a stranger. If you notice any of these signs please don’t hesitate to take your pet in for an exam. It may be something else that is going on or maybe it is the necessity for some sort of long-term treatment plan. She says it could adjunctive with laser therapy; it could be long-term medication; it could be weight loss or physical therapy. Dr. Wolf says there are a lot of options out there and they can keep your pet comfortable like we keep ourselves comfortable.

Click here to go to the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society.

