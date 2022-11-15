Pet Talk Tuesday - NFVS Explorer program

Dr. Lucas Kandefer tells us about a program for high school students and young adults ages 14 – 21 who may be thinking about a career in veterinary medicine, technology or are interested in animals. It is the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society’s Explorer program. It is taking place at Medaille College on Wednesday November 16th.

The registration is from 7:00 – 9:00 and if you are under 18 years old make sure you have a guardian with you to sign paperwork for you.

Dr. Kandefer says the first meeting is informational to see if you want to do it and then if you are interested in the program you can register for it that evening.

For more information visit nfveterinarysociety.org