Pet Talk Tuesday - Mini vet school

Veterinarian Dr. Brown says the mini vet school started about twenty years ago. He says, “Western New York veterinarians from the Niagara Frontier Vet Society volunteer their time and give lectures with the feeling of being in a veterinary college. The general public can attend these lectures and we have a wide range of subjects and again it is meant to show the general public the width and breath and depth of what we can do as veterinarians but also give them much more education on caring for their companion animals.”

The cost is $60 for all ten lectures, and anyone can attend. The lectures are on Thursday nights from 7:00 – 9:00pm starting on Thursday, October 6th and it goes for five consecutive Thursdays. There is also a discount for seniors and students.

For more information visit nfveterinarysociety.org