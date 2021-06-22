Pet Talk Tuesday – Dr. Stevens talks about Zoonotic diseases

Dr. Reed Stevens as we roll into summer here in Western New York, it is important to remember there are diseases lurking out there that can affect humans from animals; from wild animals, farm animals or even your cat or dog. There are over a hundred diseases that can affect humans from dogs and cats but here in WNY the chances are limited and fortunately easily preventable.

Dr. Reed Stevens talks about the big five.

Number 1 is rabies. – He says there is no excuse or reason for you not to vaccinate your pet for rabies no matter how little exposure you think your cat or dog might have. This is a very serious disease. It is absolutely deadly and there is no cure. The health department of New York State takes it very seriously and it could jeopardize your pet’s life.

Number 2 is leptospirosis. It is carried in the urine of small animals and can affect your dog. It is easily preventable with a vaccine. Dr. Reed says they recommend vaccinating as early as eight weeks to make sure they are safe.

Number 3 is salmonella that is introduced mostly through raw diet so if you are feeding a raw diet check in with your veterinarian and also wash your bowls and dog muzzle and be careful around people with any degree of immuno-compromization.

Number 4 is intestinal parasites such as round worms and tapeworms. It is easily preventable in your dogs and cats with appropriate prevention.

Number 5 is ringworm. It’s not actually a worm at all. It is a fungus that looks like a round ring in people but in dogs or cats it can look like a little bald spot or there is no sign at all. Your veterinarian can help you detect that. There are special tests they can run to see if your pet is affected by something like ringworm.

Dr. Reed Stevens says the basic protocols and a regular annual vet visit will protect your family.

Click here to go to the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society.

