Pet Talk Tuesday – Diabetes and your pets

Dr. Lucas Kandefer says diabetes in pets is a very common problem. Some of the signs you might notice are that your pets are drinking more and urinating more so you may see accidents in the house. You may see cats stop using the litter box or your normally well-behaved dog is have some accidents or waking up in the middle of the night to go out all of a sudden.

Dr. Kandefer says if you see those changes you want to talk to your veterinarian. He says there are a lot of reasons that can happen but what we are really looking for when it comes to diabetes is the inability for our pets to process sugar.

He says it is different between cats and dogs. A cat is what they call a type 2 diabetics and dogs are usually type 1 diabetics.

For more information visit nfveterinarysociety.org