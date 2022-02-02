Pet Talk Tuesday – Dental care for your pets

Today, Dr. Jennifer Stachnik talks about dental care for your pets. She says February is traditionally a month that we try to focus on dental care in pets but every month you definitely want to think about dental care for our pets. It is very important. Dr. Stachnik says not only can your pet have bad breath but their mouths can be painful so we want to make sure we are addressing that and with any small dog and cat we do tend to see a lot of dental disease. Dr. Stachnik says we tend not to see quite as many dental issues with the larger dogs although so breeds like the poodles and greyhounds can still be very prone to that.

Dr. Stachnik says any animal can potentially break a tooth or have different problems that may need to be addressed but generally at home, if you can and your pet will allow you to, we do recommend you brushing their teeth on a regular basis. You can use a toothbrush designed for pets and a toothpaste designed for pets and you can always ask your vet about those products. She says you can also use a little washcloth and rub along the outside edges of the upper teeth. Doing that on a regular basis can be very helpful. You can look for treats and chews that have the VOHC (veterinary oral health council) seal of approval. Dr. Stachnik says those products have been shown to help prevent dental disease.

Dr. Stachnik says the last part and probably the most important thing is going to your veterinarian at least once a year, having them check your pets mouth and performing regular dental cleanings as recommended by your veterinarian.

For more information visit nfveterinarysociety.org