Pet photo contest - What pet is the face on the new Resurgence beer can?

Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter teamed up with Resurgence for the Resurgence to the Rescue Pet Photo contest. Kim Larussa, 10 Lives Club public relations manager says dogs and cats around Western New York competed to be the face of the new Resurgence beer can this summer and they are excited to announce the winner. Sven the pooch and Don Juan the feline are the winners.

The contest raised a lot of money for rescues in Western New York and it was a team effort. Resurgence teamed up with Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center to give prizes to the runners up along with Cellino Plumbing. Kim says they are so grateful for everyone’s help because it is a team effort and it takes a village to help these animals in need.

There are more ways we can help our local shelters. On August 1st there is going to be a big event at Resurgence where everyone is going to come together and recognize the winners of this contest and get together and raise funds for the shelters and bring awareness that there are so many homeless animals in the community that need your support.

Kim says it is so important to shop local because these local business owners are the ones giving back to their community, so we need to give back and support them, so they are able to continue their mission.

Julie Morrella, City of Buffalo animal shelter sponsorship coordinator says it’s very important to them to support local businesses, especially small family owned ones that really like to give back to the community. She goes on to say they appreciate stores like Clyde’s because they build lifelong relationships with their clients and it’s not just a matter or a sale to them, it is a matter to get to know each family and the animals they care for throughout their lives. They are able to help suggest what might be a good fit for their lifestyle and she says they appreciate having animal experts like Clyde’s on their side.

What are pup cups and how do they help? Pup cups are a little cup of ice cream with a biscuit on top for your four-legged friends. Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center says 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and says they are really proud to do that.

Click here to go to Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center’s website.

