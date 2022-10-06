PB Elder Law of WNY - Preparing for the future

PB Elder Law of WNY is dedicated to helping you and your family prepare for the future, so you can focus on what’s most important now—living your life.

A proper plan for aging goes beyond a will and drafting legal documents. Our team of attorneys has the expertise to help you plan for the future, including long-term care and matters following death. An all-encompassing plan ensures your wishes are fulfilled, your assets are protected, and your family is prepared.

Rest assured, no matter what stage of life you’re in, it is never too late to make a longevity plan. Whether you are planning in advance or responding to an unanticipated need for care, we can help you evaluate financial solutions for long-term care and determine your eligibility for public programs.

Our plan for aging includes legal, financial and health care considerations. We’ll get your legal documents in order, coordinate to best preserve assets for your family, and prepare a long-term care plan. This way, when the time to implement the plan comes, all parties are prepared and on the same page, giving you and your family peace of mind.

For more information visit: pbelderlaw.com/