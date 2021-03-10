Paula D’Amico’s Adventures

Today Paula D’Amico heads out to Clarence to check out Salon Indigo Sol. It is a business that opened up in the midst of the pandemic. There is a lot more at Salon Indigo Sol than just hair and nails. Owner Traci Bissonette says it is right on Main Street, with perfect parking, but no one really knows it’s here. Bissonette says when you enter into the foyer and also branches of light there is a fireplace there; it is very relaxing, and you just don’t even think it is a hair salon. Bissonette says she has been in the business for 37 years and she owned a business for 30 years.

Paula D’Amico says Salon Indigo Sol is not about just walking in and getting your hair done or your nails a little reflexology, maybe a massage; it’s about so much more than that. It’s about finding a place of peace and balance and it’s also about finding a place just to talk.

Traci Bissonette says people need healing in so many different ways and that’s even just getting their bangs cut right or their color right, so they feel good when they go home because they wear their hair every day. She says if she can impart a little intuitive knowledge of helping them maybe get over a hurtle or a difficulty that they are going through is a goal of hers. She goes on to say the mirror talks. They look into the mirror and they just talk. They let it all out in front of that mirror. She says she wants people to be a little happier then when they came in.

Salon Indigo is located at 8860 Main Street in Williamsville.

716-868-7807

