Pastor Darius Pridgen talks hope for the Buffalo community

Pastor Darius Pridgen joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about hope. With the news of Damar Hamlin, Buffalo has been through a lot. We need each other and Buffalo is a great example of how people can pull together and help one another, as stated by Pastor Pridgen. Being honest with ourselves and others at this time is ok and as a community we can handle it and do a great job of being there for one another. Pastor Darius said something that should sit with all of us, that last night, we witnessed people of all different types of religions do one thing together, pray to their higher power for Damar and that itself is powerful. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family, the Bills mafia and all of humanity.

