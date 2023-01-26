The Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective was formed in Buffalo, NY to recognize and address the multi-pronged aspects of continuing the important music legacy of James “Pappy” Martin. Their mission is to create opportunities for diverse community engagement to educate, honor and celebrate the historical, cultural and artistic significance of jazz.

The Pappy Martin Legacy - Masten Jazz Festival started in1996. The jazz festival has presented hundreds of international, national and local

musicians in continuing to grow as a highly anticipated annual jazz

event held on the grounds of the Buffalo Museum of Science. For more information, please visit www.pmljazz.com.