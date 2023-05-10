Painting with a Twist is fun and easy

Eliza and Christie joined Mercedes on AM Buffalo this morning to show guests how easy it is to participate in "painting with a twist".

When asked who can do this, Christie very quickly answered "everyone"! They host all groups that want to participate and even give back to the community by way of donations to non profits.

This is the perfect get together with friends, family or community organizations. They have 1,200 designs that you can choose from and Eliza keeps the crowd going with games and plenty of laughs.

For more information visit: paintingwithatwist.com/

