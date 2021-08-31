Pain Tip Tuesday – Weight loss program

Today Dr. Christian Milioto, from the WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center addresses those who are on medication for cholesterol, blood pressure, type 2 diabetes. pain and inflammation or those are simply obese and want to lose weight. He says at one point he weighed 300 pounds with elevated, cholesterol, blood pressure and sugar. He knew he had to do something fast. He found himself struggling to lose weight with fad diets and pills which helped him lose but he gained it right back. He studied and researched the body and how to properly lose weight through diet and nutrition. Dr. Milioto created a safe, effective, and nutritional program that will help anyone lose 30 – 50 pounds in 45 days or less without the use of fad diets, supplements or even the gym. He has helped many people decrease and completely eliminate medications for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. His team has founded Med Prep Meals, a medial meal program for those looking to lose weight, eat healthy and take control of their life and may not know how properly eat.

