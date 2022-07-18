Pain Tip Tuesday – This week’s question for Dr. Christian Milioto

We all know Dr. Christian Milioto from the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center. He is a great resource for those of us dealing with all sorts of aches and pains. Today we asked Dr. Christian Milioto, What can patients learn from your seminars?

Dr. Christian Milioto says, “My seminars are designed for what I call patient empowerment. People who come to my seminars are looking to learn about themselves, their conditions, their diagnoses, why they tried therapies and not have relief and then why can they achieve healing and an excellence of life with what we can maybe offer to them. We design care and educate people on the conditions they are feeling. Why do you have neuropathy, back pain or nerve pain? Why have you done multiple therapies and even surgery without relief? Why are you struggling day in and day out with good days and bad days? Well there is a reason why and after we talk about those things, we educate a patient on how they can actually utilize nonsurgical or drug intervention to achieve the quality of healing that they are looking for.”

