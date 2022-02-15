Pain Tip Tuesday – Therapies if you are suffering from chronic pain

Mel visited the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center, and she is taking a look at just one of the therapies Dr. Christian Milioto uses to help those suffering from chronic pain.

Today we are looking at a machine that helps with nerve and muscle damage. Dr. Milioto says this machine is very unique. There is a computer in there that works on the patient that they are treating at that time. When he puts it on you, the machine helps your body realize that this pain is not normal, it’s an abnormal signal so it blocks the nerve pain, helps to repair that damage nerve and muscle.

Dr. Milioto says this machine is designed to repair damaged nerves and muscles so you get instantaneous relief but for hours to days after this is taken off, your body will be releasing all that negative inflammation so this will not only accelerate the healing process but it starts to cause neuromuscular re-education; we are helping your body heal.

Call 716-650-PAIN (7246) and schedule your consultation or reserve a seminar seat at their next educational visit. Receive individual care to eliminate your pain or inflammation using safe, effective, drug-free treatments. Don’t live with numbness burning, tingling, or balance issues, give them a call or visit buffalopainrelief.com.

For more information call WNY Pain Relief at 716-650-PAIN (7246) or go to their website buffalopainrelief.com

