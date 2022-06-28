We all know Dr. Christian Milioto from the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center. We asked how he got started in his practice.

Dr. Christian Milioto says, “My practice was founded actually, when I was younger. I always wanted to be a doctor and help people and as I became older, I watched my grandma wither away in front of me, being put on pain medications, injections, and surgical procedures. I realized that most of the older demographic was not receiving care that they needed to help their bodies, they were managing their conditions. So, I started studying researched and evidence-based medicine and I brought therapies into my clinic there were designed to help people age gracefully, have their quality of life and function and eliminate this pain and discomfort that they have been feeling without the use of medication, surgery or innjections.”

For more information call WNY Pain Relief at 716-650-PAIN (7246) or go to their website buffalopainrelief.com http://buffalopainrelief.com