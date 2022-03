Strengthening your core and improving your balance can help prevent back pain long term. Dr. Christian Milioto says we need to keep our core strong to stabilize our spine and help keep that heaviness and weakness out of our back and legs.

Today we are visiting the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center to learn a couple of simple of exercises you can try at home.

For more information call WNY Pain Relief at 716-650-PAIN (7246) or go to their website buffalopainrelief.com