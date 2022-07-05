Pain Tip Tuesday – How to improve back pain, neuropathy issues

We all know Dr. Christian Milioto from the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center. Today’s question was about improving back pain, neuropathy and balance issues.

Dr. Christian Milioto says, “When a patient comes into my clinic, they are generally not feeling one symptom, they have many different conditions. These patients are older; they have degenerated over time.” He says, “These things have not just happened yesterday. When we target our care to them. It’s designed for them.”

Dr. Milioto says, “They come in with back pain, nerve pain, balance issues and inflammation. We use researched and evidence-based treatment to target all of those condition. So when we work on somebody, that care is dedicated to their needs, improving their goals and outcomes, not just pain relief, and we help them obtain that without the use of medication, injections or long-term surgical interventions.”

