Pain Tip Tuesday – A question for Dr. Christian Milioto

We all know Dr. Christian Milioto from the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center. He is a great resource for those of us dealing with all sorts of aches and pains. Today we asked Dr. Christian Milioto, what age of patients do you work with and why?

Dr. Christian Milioto says, “The patients that come into my clinic are generally older. They are 50, 60, 70 and my oldest is now 103. These conditions that we develop. They don’t develop overnight, they are things that build up. Our body is letting us know that we had a problem and it’s continuing to get worse. One day, these patients wake up and realize that pain is not there like it use to be, now it is long-term, it is affecting their life, mentally, physically, and emotionally. The patients that come to us have tried many different therapies to help themselves. They are suffering with balance, back pain, nerve pain and sleepless nights and when we help those people, we are designing our care to them, to help them achieve a quality of life and functional improvement as they continue to age.”

