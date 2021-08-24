Open enrollment at Niagara Community College

Fall classes are about to get started at Niagara County Community College (N.C.C.C) and before the students get back in, we are going to look at a couple of new additions at the Sanborn campus.

says we are super excited for this new space; it is a state of the art installation that is just getting up and running for this semester here. They have twenty duo monitor PC stations that will be ready for gaming when the semester is ready, and we will have three televisions for console gaming as well. Christian says they will be open for both casual play for anyone who is interested and then competitive play as well through the NJCAA with other schools competing directly against them for titles and things like that and it will be really exciting.

Christian says this is their inaugural season here and we are still in the process of fielding teams and recruiting students, so we are open to anybody who wants to come and give us a look and we are ready to compete in the upcoming seasons for our matches and a bunch of various titles against other schools in the area.

When asked what kinds of courses are offered for N.C.C.C. students, Christian says the course they are most looking to collaborate with will be the advanced computer programming course where students could potentially come in here and do work with their own video game creations or use some existing titles to collaborate between the classroom and casual space.

On August 25th from 5:00 – 7:00pm is their official launch party. They are going to have an official ribbon cutting. Christian says anyone who wants to come on by see their space functional for the first time; play some games, there will be food as well, hang out and see the space in action.

The second new addition is the newly renovated multi-purpose gym. The new auxiliary gym is the home of the Thunder Wolves. Amanda Haseley, Director of Athletics says our first and best feature is the synthetic turf that we have and that makes us unique in New York State as we are one of the few that have it. They also have new padding for the walls, vibrant colors, new lighting, they repurposed some of the netting so it is extremely exciting for us.

Who uses this new space and what kind of classes do you have here? Amanda says Monday through Friday it will be academics first. She goes on to say they offer health physical education and personal training so they will offer classes in here typically 8am until noon and then afternoon it is fair game. She says every sports team they offer here will compete for practice time and baseball, softball, and soccer are usually the first to schedule but all sports at some time will want to come in here to use it.

If you would like to check out the open enrollment for Niagara County Community College, visit their website at NiagaraCC.SUNY.edu

