One tank getaway at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel

Some of you may be looking for a one tank getaway this summer. How about Batavia Downs, a true local hot spot for entertainment and delicious food.

Henry Wojtaszek, president & CEO Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel says 34 Rush is a great place for people to come and gather to watch live music, sporting events, the Buffalo Bills games are always a huge event here and the food that comes out of the kitchen is just awesome and the chicken wings rival anything in WNY.

Henry says, “Fortune’s Italian Steakhouse has come into its own. About five years ago we switched the look of the restaurant and the menu and wine selection, and we get great reviews from people who come here.”

The Homestretch Grill is under renovations, and it is almost completed.

Variety is great and Batavia Downs has it all. Whether you want to sit down and relax with dinner or get something quick to eat and then get back on the floor or if you want to see live music or watch a game, Batavia Downs has something you will enjoy.

For more information on all Batavia Downs has to offer go to bataviadownsgaming.com

For more information on the concerts at Batavia Downs go to BataviaConcerts.com