Tonight at 7:30 WKBW is airing Olmsted Sparkle of Summer. Emily Lampa and Mel Camp are hosting the show as the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy prepares for their Demin and Diamonds Gala this Friday night. Explore the beautiful Olmsted parks system and bid on great auction items. You do not need to attend the gala to bid on items

For more information on the Denim and Diamonds Gala and how you can bid on items go to bfloparks.org/flo21