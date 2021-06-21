Olmsted Parks Conservancy going for flamingo record in 2022

Mel Camp is at Parkside Lodge with Stepanie Crockatt, executive director of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and she has a special announcement. The flamingos are back in a very big way.

On June 21, 2018 Olmsted had the record for the longest line of garden flamingos. South Carolina beat our record last year. Olmsted is going to try and get the record back next year in celebration of Frederick Law Omsted’s 200th birthday in 2022.

Olmsted is selling/pre-adopting the flamingos. You can purchase one or how many you want of the flamingos. After the record is broken you can pick up your flamingos. Stephanie says she can’t tell us the exact number of flamingos they are going to use to break the record, but she did say it will be over 3,500.

If you would like more information visit Bfloparks.org by clicking here.

