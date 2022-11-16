November is Rescue a Shelter Animal Month at William Mattar

November is a great month to help our furry friends and joining us today to give us more information on this topic is William Mattar marketing manager Julie Bellanca and Pets Alive volunteer Dawn Rub.

Dawn brought her furry friend Winnie who is currently looking for a new home. A part of the pet rescue awareness campaign is a pet photo contest.

Julie from William Mattar tells us they have been running this campaign for many years. This year they partnered with Food for Paws, a non-profit who donates food to the food banks in Niagara and Erie counties. She says they have barrels in the vestibules at all the William Mattar offices where you can drop off pet food during business hours, (8-5pm).

William Mattar pet photo contest which is a fun way for people to get involved and spread awareness. Every year during the first two weeks of November we kick off this rescue awareness campaign by encouraging people across the state to enter their pet’s photo in this contest. The deadline has passed for sending in pictures, but you can go to their website to see a gallery of photos and vote for your favorite. The winner gets to pick the shelter of their choice and the law offices of William Mattar is going to make a monetary donation to that shelter. The winner will be announced in the beginning of December. If you didn’t get a chance to send your photo in, don’t worry, they have the contest every year.

For more information go to WilliamMattar.com or give them a call at 716-444-4444

For more information on adopting a pet go to petsalivewny.org

