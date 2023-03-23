Northeast Charters Schools Network

The deadline to apply to a charter school is April 10th. Today we are visiting three of the schools you can apply to have your child can attend starting in the fall.

The Tapestry School Charter School is located in the heart of Buffalo. Kara Oliver-Perez, director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Tapestry Charter School, says when she thinks of Tapestry she thinks about community. They do not believe that education happens solely within the four walls of a building, it happens outside. So, students from elementary all the way through twelfth grade have the opportunity meet community members, meet folks out there who are doing work that is adjacent to the work they are learning.

Erin Catalano, dean of special education, Enterprise Charter School, says one of the number one things about Enterprise is our family-like atmosphere. Enterprise Charter School is celebrating their 20th anniversary this coming September, and Erin says we see a lot of generational families.

Charter School of Inquiry. Joseph Peek, Associate principal, at Charter School of Inquiry tells says, this school is a community school, it is an extension of the community like it is suppose to be.

Eric Campbell, board member, Charter School of Inquiry says the environment here, the visual environment is something to behold. He says they have a dedicated staff; they love teaching and they love students and that makes a difference in teaching when that student knows he is loved by his teacher the outcome is going to be greater.

John Sheffield, head of school, Charter School of Inquiry says at this school children are encouraged to ask questions and then find the answers and we focus on hands-on exploration so that questioning, the children develop their own questions because it is things they are interested in, facts they want to find out and when they are interested, they will find the answers.

The Charter School Fair is on March 25th .

For more information visit https://necharters.org