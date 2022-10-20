Noco – Tips for saving money on your home heating bill

With rising energy prices and cooler weather quickly approaching, NOCO is sharing tips to help Western New Yorkers be conscious of their energy usage this fall and winter.

“Having delivered energy for nearly 90 years, NOCO understands the stress that heating and energy bills can have on our customers, and we have a history of working with them to help navigate their energy costs,” said Pierre Aubertin, assistant vice president, NOCO. “We encourage everyone to be conscious of your energy usage over the next several months as things like being mindful of your home’s temperature or ensuring your furnace is running efficiently can add up to savings.”

Here are some energy saving tips from NOCO for the fall and winter seasons:

Lower your thermostat just a few degrees to the lowest temperature that is comfortable for you and your family.



Install or use a programmable thermostat to set temperatures based on your family’s schedule so you aren’t unnecessarily heating your home at a higher temperature when no one is there.



Change the batteries on your thermostat at least once a year to ensure it is continuing to send temperature signals to your heating system.



Replace your furnace filter. A dirty filter can put unnecessary strain on your furnace or cause damage, increasing your overall energy costs.



Schedule annual furnace maintenance. Contact your local HVAC technician to make sure your furnace is running efficiently.



Add caulk or weather stripping to seal leaks around doors and windows to prevent heat from escaping.



Ceiling fans can pull double duty in the colder months. Set the fan to rotate clockwise to trap heat inside to keep rooms warmer during cooler months.



Ask your energy provider about a balanced billing or budget plan. Breaking your energy costs into regular monthly payments can help offset the typically higher winter heating bills.



For more information go to NOCO.com

The 24 hour customer service number is 1-800-662-6776