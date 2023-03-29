Nick and Tessa Groff: The Real-Life Adams Family  

Tessa is a medium. Nick is a paranormal investigator, who you may have caught on the Travel Channel. For years, Nick and Tessa Groff worked separately, but now, the two of them are uniting their paranormal gifts and quests as both a couple and a family. They call themselves the real-life Adams Family.

Both Nick and Tessa have had near-death experiences and since then, both have crossed paths with spirit. And Nick, with the help of his cousin, behind the camera, has been on the hunt to see if ghosts really exist since they were kids.

Death Walkeris a series on You Tube. They have forty episodes up and they are shooting twenty more. Many of which are right here in Western New York.

“There are so many gems that nobody really knows about that are so unique… lost in time,” Nick says, “It’s really about the history. The history is preserved.”

The Groff’s call their paranormal investigations raw, gritty, and wild. You can watch the Groff Adventures anytime on YouTube.

