Niagara Pride Center Love is Love event at the Botanical Gardens

Ronald Piaseczny, JD, LMHC, president and co-founder of the Niagara Pride Center and Sherry Fossett, board of directors’ member joined us on AM Buffalo to tell us about a collaboration with the Botanical Gardens and some amazing events they are planning for the year.

Ronald says the Niagara Pride Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and WNY. Their mission is to educate and do charitable works involving the LGBTQ community throughout Western New York.

Ronald tells us they will be at the Love is Love event at the Botanical Gardens tomorrow handing out information and celebrating that concept that love is love, that it transcends gender identity, orientation and that it is really about the concept of loving individuals for who they are no matter what they are.

Mercedes says that at these events they are educating people and she asked what are the main points they want people to know. Ronald says, “So, primarily we want individuals to realize that the LGBTQ community still faces discrimination. We still face adversity and so it’s really important for us to be able to go out there and to show people that there are centers, there are people who are supportive that are creating safe spaces, that diversity and inclusion is a wonderful thing, and it shouldn’t be feared. And then there are ways for individuals, business, agencies that want to embrace diversity, we can teach them to do that as well.”

A lot of the outreach events are fundraisers to help fund programs. Sherry says there will be a 5K race taking place in May. NCCC is the host site for the event.

If running is not your thing there are other event like the Health and Wellness Fair in April and a shopping event that will last the entire month of June.

For more information go to their Facebook page or visit http://niagarapride.org