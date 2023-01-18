New Year nutrition tips from registered dietician Kelly Springer

Registered Dietitian Kelly Springer gives us some of her insight on new year nutrition tips. To help improve your nutrition here are two new products that Kelly has for us.

Kelly says she loves sharing new products and this one can help support your sleep and nutrition in 2023. The new Premier Protein Good Night Nutrition Shakes and Premier Protein Good Night Protein Hot Cocoa Mix contain ten grams of protein and essential minerals and vitamins like magnesium and zinc which has a calming effect on the body and she says can truly help promote better sleep. For more information go to premierprotein.com/good-night

The next product Kelly loves is pickle juice. She says, pickle juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to help stop muscle cramps, prevent hydration and aid in recovery and that recovery can be from multiple different things. She goes on to say this pickle juice can provide a source of relief and you can add it into anything or just do it as shots. For more information go to picklepower.com/ and instagram.com/picklejuice/

For more information on nutrition and services Kelly Springer offers visit kellyschoice.org

