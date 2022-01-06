New year new you inspiration with celebrity lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg

The new year brings new beginnings, whether it is finances, family or fitness. Here to start you on the right track is celebrity beauty and lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg with some ideas to help you create a new you in the new year.

What is the new year new you challenge? Valerie says it’s really about putting our best face forward, so I am loving KVD Vegan Beauty’s good apple skin perfecting foundation balm. She says this is a must-have beauty product for your freshest face this new year and it is formulated with good apple extract, so you are going to get tons of hydrating benefits, plus, you are going to get full coverage but it is a weightless formula feeling really nice on the skin and it minimizes the appearance of pores. Plus, it comes in 40 different shades.

Valerie says a lot of us try to cut calories and cut alcohol and I came across Ritual Zero Proof is an all-natural, non-alcoholic spirit that has the flavor and bite of liquor, without the alcohol or calories. So you can still enjoy a great cocktail even when you don’t want the calories or the hangover. They have these alternatives in tequila, whiskey, gin, and rum. It is a 1:1 ratio in place of liquor so you can still make your favorite drinks like a margarita or a mojito. Valerie says it is perfect if you’re trying to get pregnant, work out in the morning or you are the designated driver, or if you are dieting.

Valerie says as of January 5th Olehenriksen’s Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer is going to be available and it strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and works like a personal trainer for your skin. It is packed with potent ingredients inspired by your skin’s building blocks, like amino acids, peptides, ceramides, and collagen. She says it is instantly going to double hydration; it is going to boost elasticity and visibly improve fine lines and wrinkles.

Valerie says OGX’s new Anti-Hair Fall Coconut Caffeine shampoo and conditioner duo reinforces hair’s natural strength, promotes volume, and helps to reduce breakage for hair-fall due to breakage. She says it is caffeine-infused duo has coffee extract, coconut oil and white tea extract and it’s great for all hair types so anyone in your household can use it. Valerie says it is a pearlized formula that’s not drying and it’s PH balanced with an intoxicating scent you are going to love.

For more information go to tipsontv.com

