The Krieger family recently lost their father to COVID and have launched a far reaching campaign to get a playful word he made up or.bis.cu.late in to the dictionary to honor him. His son says you see all these numbers of people who are dying from COVID-19 and graphs and charts. Part of why getting orbisculate is so important is that it is just a chance to share the story of who their father was. His daughter says it sort of captures his spirit in a really special way.

The whimsical word orbisculate means to be squirted in the eye by citrus fruit and now the world’s most popular mobile game has joined the movement by officially adding the word orbisculate to their dictionary.

Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga says getting to know the Krieger’s and understanding the life and legacy of their father, we were so inspired by the spirit of this campaign and are happy to add orbisculate into Words with Friends and we hope our players sign the petition to help them achieve their goals.

