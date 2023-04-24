New research finds nearly half of American workers would leave their job if offered three month’s severance

The 2023 Career Optimism Index®️ study, Released on March 21, found that while American workers’ optimism remains high, this optimism is not with their current employer.

According to the newly released Career Optimism Index®️ study, while 80% of American workers are hopeful about the future of their career, they don’t believe their current employers are doing what it takes to support their career growth. This comes at a time when workers continue to face enormous challenges – 65% of Americans report living paycheck to paycheck, a dramatic increase from 56% last year with 47% experiencing burnout at work and half of those individuals reporting that it has worsened in the past year. These trends continue to illustrate the need for employers to prioritize retention strategies that focus on mentorship, skilling, and workplace wellness.

According to the new report, released by the University of Phoenix Career Institute®️, 53% of Americans are either actively looking for a job or expecting to look for one in the next 6 months. However, 68% said if their company did more to upskill them, they would be more likely to stay.

Emily Lampa spoke with John Woods, Chief Academic Officer, University of Phoenix and Executive Director, University of Phoenix Career Institute to discuss key findings from the Index.

