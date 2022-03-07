New novel released by V. E. Schwab

V.E. Schwab’s latest novel is the highly anticipated novel Gallant. The novel is an eerie, haunting story about life, death and the young woman beckoned by both. Olivia Prior has grown up in Merilance School for Girls, and all she has of her past is her mother’s journal—which seems to unravel into madness. Then, a letter invites Olivia to come home to Gallant. Olivia knows that Gallant is hiding secrets, and she is determined to uncover them, as she comes face to face with a mystery that has unraveled generations of her family.

In addition, First Kill , a short story that was written by Scwab, is about to become a new Netflix series co-written by Schwab and executive produced by Emma Roberts. In the series, teenage vampire Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope as her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers.

A film is also soon to be adapted of Schwab’s adult novel The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. The book is about a woman who makes a Faustian bargain to live forever, only to have everyone she meets forget her as soon as she leaves their sight – will soon be adapted into a film produced by Schwab and directed by Augustine Frizzell.

