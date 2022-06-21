New host announced for AM Buffalo and new set revealed

Emily says for months AM Buffalo has been coming to you from a virtual set. Today we revealed our new set, and we were honored to have Mayor Byron Brown cut the ribbon. He also brought proclamations. Today is Emily Lampa Day, Mercedes Wilson Day and AM Buffalo Day. Mayor Brown, when giving the proclamation says, “AM Buffalo is one of the longest running, most popular locally produced TV programs not just in New York State but in the entire nation.”

We also had a special announcement on AM Buffalo today. As you know Mel Camp left last month to work on a show in Houston and today, we announced that Mercedes Wilson is officially the new co-host of AM Buffalo. We are excited to have her as part of our family. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest even sent a special message to Mercedes. Mercedes says, “I’m humbled, I’m honored, I want to pay homage to those who came before us. I also want to thank, because the success of person isn’t just that person, it takes a village, so I want to say thank you to everyone who poured into me, my friends, my family, Channel 7 for believing in me, Emily, Paula, everyone saying I love you and saying welcome. It takes a village, so the village of Western New York, I want to say thank you, I hope to make you proud and us as a team, this is going to be great.”