New cruise ship out of Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

New York City has a new resident, with one of the world’s most innovative ships, the MSC Meraviglia, making the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal its permanent new home as of April 21st. This will provide the ultimate winter escape for Northeasterners who need time in the sun and sand. The world’s third largest and fastest-growing cruise brand is announcing new itineraries for its Winter 2023-2024 season, which include a wide variety of 5- to 11-night cruises from New York City to some of the world’s most beautiful—and warmest—destinations.

Departing from Brooklyn, MSC Meraviglia [msccruisesusa.com] will sail to Bermuda, Florida, The Bahamas, and the Caribbean throughout the winter. Her trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the company’s breathtaking island destination focused on sustainability. This will make cruising much more accessible for a large portion of the country that can conveniently fly into NYC rather than Florida.