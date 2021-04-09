New board games from Exploding Kittens
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:32:30-04
Today is National Board Game Day. Justine Santanello, lifestyle expert shows us some of her favorite new board games from the team at Exploding Kittens. They are all unique, fun, new and under $25.
You can find them all at ExplodingKittens.com by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.