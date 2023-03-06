Networking conference for Freelancers in Buffalo and Rochester

Freelancers deserve space held for them and by them. Freelance Buffalo and Beyond believe in creating a community that they wish they had from the beginning. They aim to come together, educate together and create a positive impact, together. Freelance Buffalo and Beyond is a 3-day conference that includes workshops, educational sessions, panel discussions and is paired with networking opportunities, monthly meetups, professional retreats, and a newly added awards gala in the Fall season. This year's conference is April 20th through April 22nd hosted at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Convergence Coworking and Serendipity Labs in Rochester. For more information, please visit freelancebuffaloandbeyond.com.