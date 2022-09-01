Nerd Alert - September

Starting on September 2, 1962, “The One” was born. Keanu Charles Reeves was born in Beirut and raised in Toronto.

The weekend of September 9th is the D23 EXPO! While this event in Anaheim is sold out - you can still join in on the fun and livestream the Ultimate Disney Fan Event on September 9, 10, and 11 on D23 Expo.com. The digital showcase kicks off on the 9th with the announcement of incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

And on that note - Right after the expo on September 12th we are celebrating National Video Games Day. If you’re thinking, wait, we already celebrated that in July, let us clarify. National Video “Game” Day is in July. National Video “Games” (plural) Day is in September.

So, play more than one.

September 13th is National Programmer’s Day. Many of us couldn’t function without a piece of tech at our disposal - and it’s important to celebrate those amazing programmer nerds behind all that code. Sept 13 was chosen because it is the 256th day of the year - and 256 is the number of distinct values that can be represented with a byte, a value well known to programmers. Enjoy your day!

Saturday September 17th is Batman Day! To celebrate Dave & Adams in Williamsville will have The Bat himself at their store from 1pm to 4pm! And we hear Harley Quinn is planning to CRASH the party! There will be FREE COMICS, while supplies last - and all DC COMICS will be 10% OFF! There will also be Face painting for the kiddos and big kiddos!

On September 19th - it’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day. Aye - it’s true. Did you know arguably the most successful pirate captain in history - was a woman? Pirate joke time: How much did the pirate pay to have his ears pierced? About a buccaneer

You can celebrate and help a great cause by visiting stepoutbuffalo.com and signing up for their second annual Pirate’s Treasure Chase. September is Suicide Prevention Month - and a percentage of registration fees for this event benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Since this is a virtual event - Races can be completed anytime in September — and you choose the location and distance you want to complete!

September 22nd is Hobbit Day - which, as fans of the Lord of the Rings know - celebrates the birthdays of two of J.R.R. Tolkien’s most lovable and heroic characters - Bilbo and Frodo Baggins. And what better way to celebrate this holiday than to watch the new Lord of the Rings series: Rings of Power - which premieres on Amazon Prime this month.

Other Movies and TV shows we’re looking forward to in the month of September:

On September 8th - Weird: the Al Yankovic story premieres at the Toronto Film Festival, starring Daniel Radcliffe. While it was originally supposed to launch in August - September 21st is the new date to watch Star Wars series Andor - but great news - the first three episodes are available right away.

And On September 30 - Hocus Pocus II debuts on Disney Plus.

September 25th is National Comic Book Day. It’s a day to honor the art, artists, and stories of comic books. Fans, collectors, readers, and artists come together to celebrate the day with events across the country.

And now that it’s back to school time - what better way to celebrate one of the hallmarks of nerdiness “being inquisitive” - than asking a stupid question! September 28th is National Ask a Stupid Question Day! This holiday was born out of the idea that the number one killer if curiosity is anxiety over what other people might think of your question - or the fact that you don’t know the answer. But you know what kids? If you don’t know the answer to something - it’s pretty awesome that you’re doing something about it. So, ask away! There really is no such thing as a dumb question!

And that does it for your Nerd Alert for the month of September!

