Nerd Alert - October

Today is National Techies Day. The day launched about twenty years ago as technology companies started seeing the growing need for employees with advanced technical skills. The hope is that through celebrating this day kids will be encouraged to pursue careers in technology.

October 4th marks the start of World Space Week. This year the theme for World Space Week is “Space and Sustainability.” Join thousands of participants in over 90 countries meeting the challenge of sustainability from two angles. First, how space benefits society and contributes to sustainable development on earth. Secondly, how can we keep future space activities and the space environment safe and sustainable. You can check out the many ways to get involved in World Space Week by visiting Worldspaceweek.org

October has plenty of days where you can cosplay to your heart’s desire and it’s not just the date you think.

October 5th is National Get Funky Day. Wear your brightest clothes, dance to happy music, smile, laugh, be positive and have fun. The idea behind this day is that people who get funky, get happy. They have fun and the world becomes a more positive place.

October 8th is National Costume Swap Day. Ten years ago in 2012, Greenhalloween.org created Costume Swap Day. This was an effort to promote an economical and ecological way to dress for Halloween.

October 8th is also National Chess Day. It was in 1976 that President Gerald Ford declared the second Saturday in October National Chess Day.

October 13th is Ada Lovelace Day – Born in 1815, the daughter of famed romantic poet, Lord Byron, Ada Lovelace is considered the first computer programmer. She wrote about a computer, the analytical engine and her description of this machine is now widely considered the first algorithm. In 2009, the second Tuesday in October was declared Ada Lovelace Day to draw attention to this pioneering woman scientist and to promote the achievements of women in STEM careers.

October 12th is one of the nerdiest days of the year for Emily’s family because it is her dad’s birthday. Emily says her dad tutored her in math, introduced her to all the Sci-Fi classics, played video games, taught her all about tools and how to change the oil and tires on her car.

On October 15th and 16th there is a Mah Jong tournament at the Casual Dragon Games on Walnut Street in Lockport. Registration is now open for this team tournament.

On October 16th there is Harry Potter brunch from 12:00 – 3:00pm at Tappo Pizza, at Thin Man Brewerey on Chandler Street and in Buffalo. Costumes and owling ahead to make a reservation are highly encouraged.

October 23rd is East Aurora’s biggest 80’s party – Halloween edition. Come dressed in your best 80’s attire and get ready to dance the night away.

October is also Mole Day. Mole Day celebrates Avogadro’s number 6.02 times ten to the 23rd power. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. Mole day was created as away to foster interest in chemistry. Schools throughout the United States and around the world celebrate Mole Day with various educational activities related to chemistry and or moles.

October 31st is not only Halloween it is National “Knock Knock Day.” Tell your favorite knock-knock joke to all who will listen.

Also October 31st is National Magic Day. You can take the family to Dave and Adams in Williamsville on October 7th from 5:00 – 7:00 for a free family fun Friday Magic Show with magician Todd Nelson.

