Nerd Alert for the Month of May! A preview of the upcoming Nickel City Comic Con

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This year, Nickel City Comic Con is back and bigger than ever!

Whether you're a fan of superheroes, wrestling, collectibles, fantasy, Star Trek, or Star Wars...and everything in between...chances are pretty great that you can find your fandom being celebrated at Nickel City Comic Con.

NCC is being called Upstate New York’s Largest Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention.

Nerd Alert co-hosts Emily Lampa and Nick Waligorski spoke to event organizers Chris Dabrowski and James Ponce about hosting the event at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this year.

Canadian actor, Pat Mastrioanni, who played Joey Jeremiah in the DeGrassi franchise, also joined Ponce and Dobrowski on Nerd Alert to talk about how much he loves being able to connect with his fans at Comic Con events.

You can check out Nickel City Comic Con's celebrity line-up on their website. There will be meet and greets, photo opportunities, as well as fan panels - where the stars take your questions.

If you'd like to check out this year's Nickel City Comic Con, you can buy tickets for the event now BY CLICKING HERE.