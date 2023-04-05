Nerd Alert for the month of April: Meet The Buffalo Ghostbusters!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If there's something strange in your neighborhood, and and it just happens to be nerdy...you know that Emily Lampa and Nick Waligorski will tell you all about it in their monthly news segment on AM Buffalo: Nerd Alert!

For the month of April 2023, they caught up with local charity organization and uber Ghostbusters fans, The Buffalo Ghostbusters.

They might not bust real ghosts, but they're pretty busy raising spirits. The Buffalo Ghostbusters are community favorites at local events.

Not only are Buffalo Ghostbusters suited up and ready for the call, but their vehicles (two of which came by Channel 7- called ECTO 716 and ECTO 716A) are equally geared up.

Currently, the Buffalo Ghostbusters are raising money, with other Ghostbusters fan groups across the nation, for national charity Starlight Children's Foundation. Starlight will use those funds to create and donate Ghostbusters themed hospital gowns to children at local hospitals. Here a link to the Buffalo Ghostbusters team fundraiser.

The Buffalo Ghostbusters are currently in the midst of planning their annual New York City Ghostbusters Tour. Watch the extended interview and then follow them on all their social media pages to stay on top of all the details!