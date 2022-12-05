Nerd Alert! December Gift Giving Ideas!

This month, Emily Lampa & Nick Waligorski take Nerd Alert on the road! They were on the hunt for a great gift giving idea for the nerds in your life, and they found it at the Buffalo Museum of Science!

This month only, the Buffalo Museum of Science is offering a Reinventing Reality Membership Bundle .

The Reinventing Reality Membership Bundle is $110 with a Family Membership or $130 with a Family PLUS Membership.

You can also buy tickets for the Reinventing Reality experience. They are $26 for adults, $23 for children and seniors, and $6 for Museum Members.

The 2023 traveling exhibit, Reinventing Reality: Explore the Science of Virtual Reality , opens February 4th and runs through June 18, 2023. According to Marisa Wigglesworth, CEO/President of the Buffalo Museum of Science, "This highly interactive and enlightening traveling exhibition demystifies the technologies behind VR and reveals how virtual worlds use STEM to come to life."

Not only does the bundle offer four vouchers for the new Reinventing Reality exhibit coming to the Buffalo Science Museum in 2023, but the bundle offers free general admission to the Museum for 12 months, discounts on programs, camps, and birthday parties, and free or discounted admission to over 350 science and children’s centers worldwide through the ASTC Passport Program.