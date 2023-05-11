NCCC marks Nurses week with new technology and new programs

This is National Nurses Week and today AM Buffalo is taking a look at Niagara County Community College’s nursing program.

This month, over 80 students who took part in the Registered Nursing Program will receive their degree. In addition, 10 LPN students will graduate in August.

School officials say the NCCC foundation has been very generous. And that generosity has opened up the door to some big updates in several school labs. High-tech simulator patients are now being used in NCCC's nursing program.

"Students can practice on certain diseases that are programmed by our computer," says Dr. Diane Pytlik-Flammia, "It is a safe learning environment. We give them first-hand experience before they are in the hospital setting."

Niagara Community College also offers programs in Dietetics, Personal Trainer, and Physical Education studies. In addition, NCCC offers classes in radiologic and surgical technology.

For more information and details on how you can sign up for a tour of the school or register for classes just log on to the Niagara County Communitycollege's website or give them a call at 716-614-6222