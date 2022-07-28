National Waterpark Day – Check out the fun at Kalahari Resorts

Today may be National Waterpark Day but you can celebrate all year long at Kalahri Resorts and Conventions, home to America’s largest indoor water park. Kalahari Resorts is located in the Pocono Mountains. Nothing says summer like waterparks and Kalahri Resorts and Conventions has something for everyone. Simply park and stay in one of the fully appointed rooms or suites to enjoy the waterpark and other resort amenities. Admission includes the indoor and outdoor areas for registered guests.

Kalahari offers many water activities. You can have fun in the wave pool or relax in the lazy river, have fun on the many water slides, flowrider, as well as a kids areas with waterfalls, zero entry pools for the little ones and so much more.

For more information go to kalahariresorts.com