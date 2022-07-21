National Safety Month – The latest home safety trends and tech

With all that is going on in the world, it is important to protect the home, and keep families and friends safe. Proactive home care and technology can make a big difference. Tech expert, consumer journalist and super mom Anna De Souza shares information about some of the newest trends in home safety and technology.

Anna De Souza says, “You need to have a plan, you don’t realize how vulnerable you are. For instance, my home got broken into a few weeks ago while my entire family was sitting in the living room totally unbeknownst to us and unfortunately, as you said, the statistics are pretty grim especially in the summertime especially in the summertime. She goes on to say there is an increase of ten percent with regards to home burglaries between the months of June and August and a recent survey by Hippo found that 42% of Americans are looking to travel for a week or even longer this year so it is super important to be proactive.”

Anna says you want to be prepared with proactive care, preventative smart home technology and you want to find a partner to help you like Hippo. Unlike other insurance policies and companies, she says they really take a holistic approach to home protection giving you proactive services so you can avoid those unexpected repairs in the first place, and you can feel confident protecting your home.

Anna says, “We can use technology to our advantage. Even with Hippo home maintenance can be so intimidating. I love that you can just hop on their app and schedule a virtual home check-up with a homecare expert who is going to give you a personalized checklist of all the things you can do at home preventively to make sure your home is safe.”

Anna says, “Hippo also gives you smart home kits with eligible policies, offers discounts when you activate a smart home security system and talking about the newest crop of smart home devices really help you to detect and protect your home from so many different hazards and SimpliSafe is my favorite because of that. They are award-winning, whole home protection. It protects you from burglaries, fire, water damage, gas leaks, so much more. You want to invest in those entry and motion sensors especially in the summertime when burglaries are at an all-time high. SimpliSafe has partnered with Hippo to give you access to this home security so you can prevent those common claims in the first place.” You can create a bundle that works best for your needs.

