National Plan a Vacation Day - Visit Florida

Dalia Colon, travel expert and journalist has teamed up with Visit Florida and she is sharing some travel ideas for planning your vacation. She says as a travel journalist and a mom who has planned so many of my family’s vacations, we know how important it is put it on the calendar and book the deal now so you can give yourself something to look forward to later. So many of us experience burnout with work and everyday household stress, it really is important to give this gift to yourself.

Picture yourself on a secluded beach in Florida’s gulf coast or maybe doing some retail therapy, visit the art scene in Miami and if you are a history buff maybe visit St. Augustine. Florida is the home to more than 700 freshwater springs. You can swim with the manatees, go biking, hiking, paddling and how about Bioluminescence kayaking at night and if you are really adventurous, head out to Key West where Fury Water Adventures is offering the ultimate adventure H2O experience, up to $22 off select experiences when you book now and you can use that deal anytime this year.

Dalia says we have to touch on the theme parks and this year Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary so you know they have a lot going on. Dalia says Busch Gardens Tampa is kind of like a zoo and an amusement park in one so that is perfect for a family reunion, a multi-generational vacation. Universal Studios has a great deal going on right now. She says if you buy three days you get two free so that is a five-day vacation right there.

How about taking a camping trip or renting a vacation home in Kissimmee which is the vacation rental capital of Florida.

For more information on all the fantastic things to do in Florida go to VisitFlorida.com/deals